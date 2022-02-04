F3Logic LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after buying an additional 4,691,448 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. 24,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($79.78) to €75.00 ($84.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.