F3Logic LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $20.26. 249,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,059. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

