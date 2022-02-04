F3Logic LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.30% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter.

DIAL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,869. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

