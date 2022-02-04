F3Logic LLC Invests $8.99 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 127,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $74.65. 4,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

