F3Logic LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 140.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

PPG traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,362. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

