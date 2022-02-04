F3Logic LLC Sells 220 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.91. 20,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

