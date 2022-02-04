F3Logic LLC Sells 779 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Pentair stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. 20,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

