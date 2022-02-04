FCA Corp TX Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $183.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average of $146.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

