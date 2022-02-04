FCA Corp TX Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.55. 200,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

