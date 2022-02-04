Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 525,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,444. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $9,655,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

