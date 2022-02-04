Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.10

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 8786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

