Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Ferro stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Ferro during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings.

