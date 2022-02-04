FFT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3,620.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,585. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,481 shares of company stock worth $12,659,052 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

