Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 231 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $385.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.76. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $321.39 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

