Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 2,294 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 125.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 30.2% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

