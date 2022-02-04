Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $21.44 on Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $21.44 or 0.00052744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $316.25 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.17 or 0.07239260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,557.36 or 0.99791937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 157,056,317 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

