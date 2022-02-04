Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20,135 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 11.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $33,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,430. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

