Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $508,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $242,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.5% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 8,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 271,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,427,063. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.