Financial Insights Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 538,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $111.32. 26,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

