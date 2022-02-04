Financial Insights Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

