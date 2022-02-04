Financial Insights Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,118,734. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.12 and a 200-day moving average of $377.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

