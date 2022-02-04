First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

BUSE opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.96.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Busey by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

