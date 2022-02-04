First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.57

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.57 and traded as low as C$44.25. First National Financial shares last traded at C$44.28, with a volume of 61,831 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

