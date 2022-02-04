First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $522.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

