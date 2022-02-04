First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.59

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $9.26. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 20,367 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

