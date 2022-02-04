First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $31.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.159 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

