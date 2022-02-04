Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.98. 961,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,866. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.67. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Five9 by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Five9 by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

