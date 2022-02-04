FJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Banc of California makes up 2.0% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 2.47% of Banc of California worth $23,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Banc of California by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Banc of California by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Banc of California by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Banc of California by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,532. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.