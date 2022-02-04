FJ Capital Management LLC Buys 102,000 Shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 3.24% of Limestone Bancorp worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853. The company has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

