FJ Capital Management LLC Has $35.56 Million Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Brookline Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.0% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 3.00% of Brookline Bancorp worth $35,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,636. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In related news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,822 shares of company stock worth $282,482. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

