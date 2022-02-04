FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 301,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the quarter. Equity Bancshares accounts for 2.9% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Bancshares worth $33,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,482. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $543.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,182 shares of company stock valued at $307,417 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

