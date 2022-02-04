Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($229.90) to £169 ($227.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,690.33.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

