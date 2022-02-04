FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

FormFactor stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

