Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.275-4.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.

Shares of FTNT traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.11. The company had a trading volume of 53,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $151.33 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.91.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.