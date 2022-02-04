FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.5% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.90. 58,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,644. The company has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.95 and its 200 day moving average is $224.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

