Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,954,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 238,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,227,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 541,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,163,820. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

