Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 311,595 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,422,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,595 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.64% of CoStar Group worth $896,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Seeyond raised its position in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

