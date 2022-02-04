Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366,260. The firm has a market cap of $261.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

