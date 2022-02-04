Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 1.7% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 115,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 506,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,439 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of RACE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,377. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.69. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

