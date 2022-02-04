Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $419.20 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 97,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

