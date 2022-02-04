Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.79 and its 200 day moving average is $361.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $370.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

