Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FURY opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 410,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

