Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Critical Survey

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.82) -4.12 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.50% -26.66% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -13.28% -12.99%

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

