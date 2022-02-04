FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reduced by DA Davidson

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $673,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

