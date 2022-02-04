FY2022 EPS Estimates for West Japan Railway Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.03). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.41.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.