Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 42,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 235.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $5,055,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.49%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.