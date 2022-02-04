Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 571,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 19,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

