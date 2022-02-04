Gainplan LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Snap comprises approximately 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.01.

Shares of SNAP traded up $12.49 on Friday, reaching $36.99. 2,597,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,565,801. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

