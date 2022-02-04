Gainplan LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.04. The company had a trading volume of 247,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $305.68 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

