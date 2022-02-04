Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

